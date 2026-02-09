Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,993,927.48. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Anthropic valuation (Business Insider)

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Tax law reduces Amazon tax bill (WSJ)

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. CEO confidence (CNBC)

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Ads MCP beta (Newsfile)

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Negative Sentiment: CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany’s cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $210.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

