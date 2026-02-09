Berkeley Inc Buys 10,424 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Berkeley Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Berkeley Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis.

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon's earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets.

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon's federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow.

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he's "confident" the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk.

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale.

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading.

Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany's cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Fifty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $210.27 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

