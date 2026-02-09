Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $30.76 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Fifty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis.

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon's earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets.

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon's federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow.

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he's "confident" the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk.

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale.

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading.

Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany's cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex.

Amazon.com stock opened at $210.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

