Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $5.84 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.6% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,203.75.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,057.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,052.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $899.78. The stock has a market cap of $999.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

