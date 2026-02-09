Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Shares of PFE opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.47%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

