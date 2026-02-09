Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and GLP‑1 topline: Pfizer reported upside on revenue and EPS and released positive Phase 2b results for its lead GLP‑1 candidate (strong placebo‑adjusted weight loss), which helped lift sentiment around a new growth leg. Pfizer Pops on Q4 Results—But This May Be the Catalyst That Matters Most
- Positive Sentiment: Management outlines obesity strategy: Pfizer execs signaled the company is “back in the obesity race,” emphasizing development plans and commercialization intent after the encouraging GLP‑1 data. Healthy Returns: Pfizer execs chart out obesity strategy after encouraging drug data
- Positive Sentiment: FDA grants Priority Review for HYMPAVZI sBLA: The agency accepted a supplemental biologics license application to expand HYMPAVZI’s indication to pediatric and inhibitor populations in hemophilia, which could broaden revenue opportunity if approved. FDA Grants Priority Review for HYMPAVZI® (marstacimab) sBLA
- Positive Sentiment: Mid‑stage obesity candidate complete: Pfizer announced completion of a mid‑stage trial for PF‑07976016, adding to its GLP‑1/obesity development cadence and potential registration pathway. Pfizer Completes Mid-Stage Trial of New Obesity Drug Candidate PF-07976016
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline & M&A push into oncology and obesity: Analysts and coverage note Pfizer is lining up ~20 pivotal studies after ~ $9B of 2025 M&A, leaning on Seagen assets and AI tools to accelerate R&D — a multi‑year growth story. Pfizer Bets Big on Obesity and Oncology With 2026 Pipeline Push
- Positive Sentiment: Income investor attention: Pfizer appears on recent high‑yield dividend stock lists, which can support demand from yield‑focused investors. 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect For Retirees
- Neutral Sentiment: Cost‑savings / affordability program: Pfizer launched a TrumpRx program offering discounts on ~30 medicines — positive for patient access and PR, but the near‑term financial impact is unclear. Pfizer Launches Cost-Savings Program on TrumpRx
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views mixed: Coverage notes cautious upside — bullish pipeline/AI drivers balanced by execution risk, time to commercialization, and competitive pressure in GLP‑1s. Pfizer Stock Forecast: Trending Analysts See Cautious Upside
- Negative Sentiment: Early‑stage trial halted: Pfizer paused an early‑stage study for PF‑07258669 in older adults, introducing a specific clinical risk that could require program adjustments. Pfizer Halts Early-Stage Trial for PF-07258669 in Older Adults
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of PFE opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.47%.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
