Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,007 Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,608,000 after buying an additional 84,206 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 51.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $265.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.21. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.49.
RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.50.
Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.
The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.
