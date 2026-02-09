ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 202,379 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $163,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $960,390,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,485 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,077,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.48 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $9,223,659.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,073.70. This trade represents a 63.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.