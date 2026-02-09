State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Huber Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $282.00 to $253.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $308.83.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $207.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.76. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.80 and a 52 week high of $474.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the sale, the director owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,920.30. This trade represents a 74.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total value of $761,955.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,211.25. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

