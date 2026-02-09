New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 10,619 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,619 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $182,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their price target on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.92.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $411.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.66, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

