Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s 2nd Largest Position

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 9.9% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Tesla by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after buying an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $411.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.66, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.92.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

