Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207,653 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

