Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207,653 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Pfizer
Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and GLP‑1 topline: Pfizer reported upside on revenue and EPS and released positive Phase 2b results for its lead GLP‑1 candidate (strong placebo‑adjusted weight loss), which helped lift sentiment around a new growth leg. Pfizer Pops on Q4 Results—But This May Be the Catalyst That Matters Most
- Positive Sentiment: Management outlines obesity strategy: Pfizer execs signaled the company is “back in the obesity race,” emphasizing development plans and commercialization intent after the encouraging GLP‑1 data. Healthy Returns: Pfizer execs chart out obesity strategy after encouraging drug data
- Positive Sentiment: FDA grants Priority Review for HYMPAVZI sBLA: The agency accepted a supplemental biologics license application to expand HYMPAVZI’s indication to pediatric and inhibitor populations in hemophilia, which could broaden revenue opportunity if approved. FDA Grants Priority Review for HYMPAVZI® (marstacimab) sBLA
- Positive Sentiment: Mid‑stage obesity candidate complete: Pfizer announced completion of a mid‑stage trial for PF‑07976016, adding to its GLP‑1/obesity development cadence and potential registration pathway. Pfizer Completes Mid-Stage Trial of New Obesity Drug Candidate PF-07976016
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline & M&A push into oncology and obesity: Analysts and coverage note Pfizer is lining up ~20 pivotal studies after ~ $9B of 2025 M&A, leaning on Seagen assets and AI tools to accelerate R&D — a multi‑year growth story. Pfizer Bets Big on Obesity and Oncology With 2026 Pipeline Push
- Positive Sentiment: Income investor attention: Pfizer appears on recent high‑yield dividend stock lists, which can support demand from yield‑focused investors. 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect For Retirees
- Neutral Sentiment: Cost‑savings / affordability program: Pfizer launched a TrumpRx program offering discounts on ~30 medicines — positive for patient access and PR, but the near‑term financial impact is unclear. Pfizer Launches Cost-Savings Program on TrumpRx
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views mixed: Coverage notes cautious upside — bullish pipeline/AI drivers balanced by execution risk, time to commercialization, and competitive pressure in GLP‑1s. Pfizer Stock Forecast: Trending Analysts See Cautious Upside
- Negative Sentiment: Early‑stage trial halted: Pfizer paused an early‑stage study for PF‑07258669 in older adults, introducing a specific clinical risk that could require program adjustments. Pfizer Halts Early-Stage Trial for PF-07258669 in Older Adults
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE
Pfizer Stock Performance
Pfizer stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 126.47%.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.