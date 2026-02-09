Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 796.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 97,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 617,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,750,000 after purchasing an additional 157,601 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $2,236,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,025,061.70. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.45, for a total transaction of $956,176.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,375.80. This represents a 54.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,637. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.22.

ROK stock opened at $414.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.52. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

