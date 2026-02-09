NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Increased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,082 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.0% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA's central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs.

CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry's ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is "through the roof" — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA's chips.

Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off.

Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst.

Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high.

Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves.

Regulatory/export uncertainty around the H200 (China) export discussions remains unresolved in some reports — a potential headwind for growth in China if approvals are delayed or restricted.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $185.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.09 and a 200-day moving average of $182.92. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

