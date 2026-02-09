Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,416 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More QUALCOMM News

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Qualcomm Surpasses Q1 Earnings

Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Neutral Sentiment: Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Consensus Rating of Hold

Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Qualcomm Is Back at 2020 Levels

Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Memory Shortage Report

Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Analyst Forecast Cuts

Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Negative Sentiment: Volatility risk remains high — The combination of supply uncertainty, heavy post‑earnings selling, and mixed analyst views means QCOM can swing sharply; expect elevated intraday moves and headline sensitivity until memory supply trends or handset orders normalize. CNBC Coverage of Selloff

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,875. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8%

QCOM opened at $137.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.