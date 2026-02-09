Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $40,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,566,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,261,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,749 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,794,000 after purchasing an additional 435,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $122,278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,259,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $2,150,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,339.16. This represents a 67.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $761,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,916.67. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,166. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $141.20 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average of $140.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

