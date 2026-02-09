Coursera’s (COUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Coursera from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Coursera stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.37. Coursera has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.83 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $65,997.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 237,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,054.76. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth $15,435,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,652,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Coursera by 967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 197,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 67.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 162,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings with sizable price targets — Needham keeps a Buy with a $10 PT and Telsey keeps an Outperform with a $14 PT, signaling institutional confidence in upside from current levels.

Management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $805M–$815M (above consensus ~$798M) and issued Q1 revenue guidance above estimates — this shows top‑line acceleration assumptions tied to the Udemy deal and AI product initiatives.

Company outlined a $805M–$815M 2026 revenue target and said the Udemy merger plus AI work will accelerate platform evolution — strategic M&A and AI adoption are being presented as drivers of future growth.

Q4 revenue of $196.9M topped estimates (~$191.8M) and revenue grew ~9.9% YoY, but EPS of $0.06 simply met expectations — decent top‑line strength, mixed bottom‑line.

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and analyst write‑ups are available for details on product cadence, Udemy integration timeline and margin assumptions — useful if you want to hear management tone and modeling details.

Profitability metrics remain pressured: net margin stayed negative and EPS declined year‑over‑year (from $0.08 to $0.06). Analysts still model negative full‑year EPS, highlighting margin risk as Coursera invests for growth and integrates Udemy.

Analysts and market pieces flag margin pressure from the Udemy deal and potential dilution/costs — the market appears to be weighing growth prospects against near‑term profitability headwinds.

Coursera, Inc (NYSE:COUR) operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera’s mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

