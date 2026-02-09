Chardan Capital Cuts Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $16.00

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Cleanspark alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cleanspark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cleanspark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleanspark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cleanspark

Cleanspark Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CLSK opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cleanspark has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.47.

In other Cleanspark news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $495,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,480.78. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 85,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $997,332.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,211.49. This represents a 67.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleanspark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleanspark by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,051,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleanspark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,536,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,139,000 after buying an additional 101,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,482,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after acquiring an additional 810,203 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,366,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after acquiring an additional 514,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,761 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Cleanspark News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cleanspark this week:

Positive Sentiment: Operations & liquidity — CleanSpark produced 573 BTC in January and sold about $14.6M of BTC to fund operations, a sign of ongoing mining output and cash-generation actions that support near-term liquidity. Article Title

Operations & liquidity — CleanSpark produced 573 BTC in January and sold about $14.6M of BTC to fund operations, a sign of ongoing mining output and cash-generation actions that support near-term liquidity. Positive Sentiment: AI & power expansion — The company reported it secured up to 890 MW of new utility-grade power capacity and is advancing a multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure platform, which supports its strategic pivot beyond bitcoin mining and could drive future revenue diversification. Article Title

AI & power expansion — The company reported it secured up to 890 MW of new utility-grade power capacity and is advancing a multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure platform, which supports its strategic pivot beyond bitcoin mining and could drive future revenue diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target adjustments — Needham cut its target from $25 to $19 but kept a buy rating; Chardan trimmed its target from $30 to $16 and also remains constructive. These cuts temper upside expectations but leave institutional support intact. Article Title

Analyst price-target adjustments — Needham cut its target from $25 to $19 but kept a buy rating; Chardan trimmed its target from $30 to $16 and also remains constructive. These cuts temper upside expectations but leave institutional support intact. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts published — Management commentary from the Q1 call is available (transcripts on Seeking Alpha/MSN/Yahoo) for investors who want details on margins, capex, BTC strategy and the AI buildout. Article Title

Earnings call transcripts published — Management commentary from the Q1 call is available (transcripts on Seeking Alpha/MSN/Yahoo) for investors who want details on margins, capex, BTC strategy and the AI buildout. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results missed expectations — CleanSpark reported revenue of ~$181.2M (below ~ $200M consensus) and an EPS loss that was wider than expected, prompting after-hours weakness. The miss highlights near-term pressure from bitcoin price declines and execution/cost dynamics. Article Title

Q1 results missed expectations — CleanSpark reported revenue of ~$181.2M (below ~ $200M consensus) and an EPS loss that was wider than expected, prompting after-hours weakness. The miss highlights near-term pressure from bitcoin price declines and execution/cost dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/sector downgrades tied to bitcoin pain — Commentary and at least one sector downgrade noted that “the economics are shifting with bitcoin crashing,” increasing near-term risk to mining profitability if BTC prices remain depressed. Article Title

About Cleanspark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanspark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanspark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.