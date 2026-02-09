IonQ’s (IONQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IONQ. Zacks Research upgraded IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. IonQ has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,285,364.24. This trade represents a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 5,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,145. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,992,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,343,000 after buying an additional 5,420,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IonQ by 648.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,058 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,937,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IonQ by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,299,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,878 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

