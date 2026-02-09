Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNDR. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. National Bankshares set a $31.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SNDR opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Schneider National by 2,425.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

