Under Armour’s (UAA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.20 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Under Armour Stock Up 20.5%

Under Armour stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.110 EPS. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 13,182,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $67,494,241.28. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 41,958,923 shares in the company, valued at $214,829,685.76. This trade represents a 45.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,448,155 shares of company stock worth $219,067,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 583.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

