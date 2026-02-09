Kelly Services’ (KELYA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.80 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 24.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 73,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 214,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and staffing services across a wide range of industries. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing solutions, and consulting services to help organizations address their workforce needs. Its service offerings are designed to support clients in areas such as administrative support, information technology, engineering, science, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Founded in 1946 by William Russell Kelly, Kelly Services has grown from a small local staffing firm into an international organization.

