Wedbush Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $5,500.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $6,000.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,920.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Booking from $6,630.00 to $6,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,180.00.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,457.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5,202.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,275.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total transaction of $77,867.25. Following the sale, the director owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,320.05. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,124 shares of company stock worth $16,194,538. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Booking by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks argues BKNG is technically oversold after an ~18.4% pullback over four weeks and highlights upward revisions to earnings estimates, framing a potential near‑term reversal and buy‑the‑dip opportunity. Zacks Buy-the-Dip

Zacks argues BKNG is technically oversold after an ~18.4% pullback over four weeks and highlights upward revisions to earnings estimates, framing a potential near‑term reversal and buy‑the‑dip opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports investor conviction that upside exists versus recent weakness. Consensus Moderate Buy

Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports investor conviction that upside exists versus recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Independent writeups laying out a bull case for BKNG (coverage on Yahoo/others) add to the narrative that the pullback may be a buying opportunity for longer‑term investors. Yahoo Bull Case

Independent writeups laying out a bull case for BKNG (coverage on Yahoo/others) add to the narrative that the pullback may be a buying opportunity for longer‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush cut its price target from $6,000 to $5,500 but retained an “outperform” rating — still implies material upside from current levels, though the cut signals more conservative near‑term expectations. Wedbush PT Cut

Wedbush cut its price target from $6,000 to $5,500 but retained an “outperform” rating — still implies material upside from current levels, though the cut signals more conservative near‑term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A short‑interest update appears inconsistent/erroneous (reports of a “significant increase” but showing zero shares/NaN). Given the data issues, it’s unlikely to be an immediate trading driver until clarified.

A short‑interest update appears inconsistent/erroneous (reports of a “significant increase” but showing zero shares/NaN). Given the data issues, it’s unlikely to be an immediate trading driver until clarified. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch flagged that BKNG underperformed peers on Thursday, which underscores sector/stock‑specific weakness that can pressure the share price if it continues. MarketWatch Underperformance

MarketWatch flagged that BKNG underperformed peers on Thursday, which underscores sector/stock‑specific weakness that can pressure the share price if it continues. Negative Sentiment: Citizens issued a downgrade on BKNG, adding downside sentiment from at least one retail/institutional watcher and increasing short‑term selling pressure risk. Citizens Downgrade

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

