Wedbush Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $130.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Airbnb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average of $126.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $6,719,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,210.64. This trade represents a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 410,530 shares in the company, valued at $53,368,900. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 970,022 shares of company stock valued at $120,106,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 397.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Citizens (JMP) recently upgraded ABNB to “outperform” and set a $160 price target, which supports upside expectations and buying interest. Citizens Upgrade

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

