Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROK. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.22.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.9%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $414.40 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $438.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,728. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.05, for a total value of $323,248.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,208.90. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,637 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

