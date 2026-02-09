Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCHP. UBS Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,184.71. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 121,615 shares of company stock worth $9,641,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 106.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets — notable raises include JPMorgan to $95 (overweight), Mizuho to $90 (outperform), Rosenblatt to $115 (buy), and Needham to $84 — these lifts signal fresh upside expectations. Benzinga

Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets — notable raises include JPMorgan to $95 (overweight), Mizuho to $90 (outperform), Rosenblatt to $115 (buy), and Needham to $84 — these lifts signal fresh upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q3 results: MCHP beat EPS (reported $0.44 vs. $0.43 consensus), revenue up ~15.6% YoY, and management raised Q4 EPS guidance to $0.480–$0.520 (above consensus) — a constructive operational recovery and improving margins. Earnings Report

Q3 results: MCHP beat EPS (reported $0.44 vs. $0.43 consensus), revenue up ~15.6% YoY, and management raised Q4 EPS guidance to $0.480–$0.520 (above consensus) — a constructive operational recovery and improving margins. Positive Sentiment: Strategic and cash returns: company announced a $0.455 quarterly dividend (yield ~2.4%) and a collaboration with Hyundai on single‑pair Ethernet for automotive connectivity — supports long‑term TAM in automotive/industrial markets. Dividend Hyundai Collaboration

Strategic and cash returns: company announced a $0.455 quarterly dividend (yield ~2.4%) and a collaboration with Hyundai on single‑pair Ethernet for automotive connectivity — supports long‑term TAM in automotive/industrial markets. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: extremely large call buying (≈87,550 calls, ~1,038% above average) — signals speculative/positioning interest that can amplify upside moves if catalysts continue.

Unusual options activity: extremely large call buying (≈87,550 calls, ~1,038% above average) — signals speculative/positioning interest that can amplify upside moves if catalysts continue. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its target slightly (from $92 to $91) but kept a Buy rating — a modest adjustment that leaves upside intact but is not a strong directional signal. Benzinga

Citigroup trimmed its target slightly (from $92 to $91) but kept a Buy rating — a modest adjustment that leaves upside intact but is not a strong directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Macro/supply headwind: Reuters reports Microchip forecasted Q4 profit below some estimates and flagged memory‑supply issues — this created investor caution despite the beat. Reuters

Macro/supply headwind: Reuters reports Microchip forecasted Q4 profit below some estimates and flagged memory‑supply issues — this created investor caution despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain conservative or cut targets — Wells Fargo (raised PT to $70 but rated equal weight), Truist to $68 (hold), and TD Cowen lowered target to $70 — these calls imply limited near‑term upside and help explain selling pressure. TickerReport/Wells Fargo Benzinga TipRanks/TD Cowen

Some analysts remain conservative or cut targets — Wells Fargo (raised PT to $70 but rated equal weight), Truist to $68 (hold), and TD Cowen lowered target to $70 — these calls imply limited near‑term upside and help explain selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: several headlines note shares fell after the quarter despite the beat — suggests investors focused on supply commentary and cautious forward earnings phrasing. Zacks

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

