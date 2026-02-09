Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Read Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of -262.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,615 shares of company stock valued at $9,641,654. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 219.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets — notable raises include JPMorgan to $95 (overweight), Mizuho to $90 (outperform), Rosenblatt to $115 (buy), and Needham to $84 — these lifts signal fresh upside expectations. Benzinga

Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets — notable raises include JPMorgan to $95 (overweight), Mizuho to $90 (outperform), Rosenblatt to $115 (buy), and Needham to $84 — these lifts signal fresh upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q3 results: MCHP beat EPS (reported $0.44 vs. $0.43 consensus), revenue up ~15.6% YoY, and management raised Q4 EPS guidance to $0.480–$0.520 (above consensus) — a constructive operational recovery and improving margins. Earnings Report

Q3 results: MCHP beat EPS (reported $0.44 vs. $0.43 consensus), revenue up ~15.6% YoY, and management raised Q4 EPS guidance to $0.480–$0.520 (above consensus) — a constructive operational recovery and improving margins. Positive Sentiment: Strategic and cash returns: company announced a $0.455 quarterly dividend (yield ~2.4%) and a collaboration with Hyundai on single‑pair Ethernet for automotive connectivity — supports long‑term TAM in automotive/industrial markets. Dividend Hyundai Collaboration

Strategic and cash returns: company announced a $0.455 quarterly dividend (yield ~2.4%) and a collaboration with Hyundai on single‑pair Ethernet for automotive connectivity — supports long‑term TAM in automotive/industrial markets. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: extremely large call buying (≈87,550 calls, ~1,038% above average) — signals speculative/positioning interest that can amplify upside moves if catalysts continue.

Unusual options activity: extremely large call buying (≈87,550 calls, ~1,038% above average) — signals speculative/positioning interest that can amplify upside moves if catalysts continue. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its target slightly (from $92 to $91) but kept a Buy rating — a modest adjustment that leaves upside intact but is not a strong directional signal. Benzinga

Citigroup trimmed its target slightly (from $92 to $91) but kept a Buy rating — a modest adjustment that leaves upside intact but is not a strong directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Macro/supply headwind: Reuters reports Microchip forecasted Q4 profit below some estimates and flagged memory‑supply issues — this created investor caution despite the beat. Reuters

Macro/supply headwind: Reuters reports Microchip forecasted Q4 profit below some estimates and flagged memory‑supply issues — this created investor caution despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain conservative or cut targets — Wells Fargo (raised PT to $70 but rated equal weight), Truist to $68 (hold), and TD Cowen lowered target to $70 — these calls imply limited near‑term upside and help explain selling pressure. TickerReport/Wells Fargo Benzinga TipRanks/TD Cowen

Some analysts remain conservative or cut targets — Wells Fargo (raised PT to $70 but rated equal weight), Truist to $68 (hold), and TD Cowen lowered target to $70 — these calls imply limited near‑term upside and help explain selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: several headlines note shares fell after the quarter despite the beat — suggests investors focused on supply commentary and cautious forward earnings phrasing. Zacks

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.