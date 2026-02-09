Morgan Stanley Cuts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $49.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.39.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. Doximity has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Q3 results beat consensus on both revenue and EPS and the company highlighted record engagement and early AI product adoption — positives for long‑term monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $500 million buyback (up to ~8% of shares), which signals management believes the stock is undervalued and should support shares over time. Read More.

Board authorized a $500 million buyback (up to ~8% of shares), which signals management believes the stock is undervalued and should support shares over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product recognition: Doximity ranked #1 in KLAS telehealth video platform for the 5th consecutive year — supportive for competitive positioning in telehealth and workflow products. Read More.

Product recognition: Doximity ranked #1 in KLAS telehealth video platform for the 5th consecutive year — supportive for competitive positioning in telehealth and workflow products. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms cut price targets (Truist, BTIG, Needham, Morgan Stanley) but largely kept buy/overweight ratings; JPMorgan moved to neutral with a lower target — analysts remain mixed on near‑term growth while some still see upside. Read More.

Several sell‑side firms cut price targets (Truist, BTIG, Needham, Morgan Stanley) but largely kept buy/overweight ratings; JPMorgan moved to neutral with a lower target — analysts remain mixed on near‑term growth while some still see upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered FY26 revenue guidance and Q4 revenue guidance came in below Street expectations; guidance cut plus margin compression were cited as the main reasons for the sharp after‑hours decline. Read More.

Management lowered FY26 revenue guidance and Q4 revenue guidance came in below Street expectations; guidance cut plus margin compression were cited as the main reasons for the sharp after‑hours decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged pharma budget delays and a cautious outlook that could weigh on near‑term revenue cadence; investors reacted to weaker forward visibility. Read More.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates the leading professional medical network for healthcare professionals in the United States. Founded in 2011 by Jeff Tangney and Shari Buck, the company set out to create a secure digital environment where physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can collaborate, share information and stay current with clinical news. Doximity went public in June 2021 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “DOCS.”

The core offering of Doximity is its HIPAA-compliant communication platform, which includes a secure messaging system, digital fax services and telehealth capabilities.

