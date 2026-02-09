Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $19.00

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLSK. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut Cleanspark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

CLSK opened at $10.08 on Friday. Cleanspark has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

In other Cleanspark news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $495,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,480.78. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 85,315 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $997,332.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,211.49. The trade was a 67.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cleanspark by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,051,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cleanspark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,536,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,139,000 after acquiring an additional 101,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cleanspark by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,482,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after acquiring an additional 810,203 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,366,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 514,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 57.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Operations & liquidity — CleanSpark produced 573 BTC in January and sold about $14.6M of BTC to fund operations, a sign of ongoing mining output and cash-generation actions that support near-term liquidity. Article Title

Operations & liquidity — CleanSpark produced 573 BTC in January and sold about $14.6M of BTC to fund operations, a sign of ongoing mining output and cash-generation actions that support near-term liquidity. Positive Sentiment: AI & power expansion — The company reported it secured up to 890 MW of new utility-grade power capacity and is advancing a multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure platform, which supports its strategic pivot beyond bitcoin mining and could drive future revenue diversification. Article Title

AI & power expansion — The company reported it secured up to 890 MW of new utility-grade power capacity and is advancing a multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure platform, which supports its strategic pivot beyond bitcoin mining and could drive future revenue diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target adjustments — Needham cut its target from $25 to $19 but kept a buy rating; Chardan trimmed its target from $30 to $16 and also remains constructive. These cuts temper upside expectations but leave institutional support intact. Article Title

Analyst price-target adjustments — Needham cut its target from $25 to $19 but kept a buy rating; Chardan trimmed its target from $30 to $16 and also remains constructive. These cuts temper upside expectations but leave institutional support intact. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts published — Management commentary from the Q1 call is available (transcripts on Seeking Alpha/MSN/Yahoo) for investors who want details on margins, capex, BTC strategy and the AI buildout. Article Title

Earnings call transcripts published — Management commentary from the Q1 call is available (transcripts on Seeking Alpha/MSN/Yahoo) for investors who want details on margins, capex, BTC strategy and the AI buildout. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results missed expectations — CleanSpark reported revenue of ~$181.2M (below ~ $200M consensus) and an EPS loss that was wider than expected, prompting after-hours weakness. The miss highlights near-term pressure from bitcoin price declines and execution/cost dynamics. Article Title

Q1 results missed expectations — CleanSpark reported revenue of ~$181.2M (below ~ $200M consensus) and an EPS loss that was wider than expected, prompting after-hours weakness. The miss highlights near-term pressure from bitcoin price declines and execution/cost dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/sector downgrades tied to bitcoin pain — Commentary and at least one sector downgrade noted that “the economics are shifting with bitcoin crashing,” increasing near-term risk to mining profitability if BTC prices remain depressed. Article Title

CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

