Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 833.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $240.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

