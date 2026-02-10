S&CO Inc. Has $15.28 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

S&CO Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,207.29.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,045.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $988.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,052.00 and its 200-day moving average is $901.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

