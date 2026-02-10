SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,725,317,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mastercard by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after buying an additional 1,299,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,098,695,000 after buying an additional 931,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,062,509,000 after acquiring an additional 542,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $609.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.18.

NYSE MA opened at $535.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

