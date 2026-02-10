Alps Advisors Inc. Has $4.99 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 145.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $240.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Vertical Research cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

