SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IBM opened at $296.51 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The stock has a market cap of $277.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $304.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.07.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

