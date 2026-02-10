ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,202 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $109,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,207.29.

LLY opened at $1,045.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,052.00 and a 200 day moving average of $901.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $988.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

