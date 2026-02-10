Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 4.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after buying an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after buying an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,238,000 after buying an additional 536,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,207.29.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,045.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,052.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $901.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $988.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

