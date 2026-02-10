PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.16.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

