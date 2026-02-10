First National Trust Co Boosts Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,095 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CocaCola alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and higher target — Wells Fargo raised its price target on KO to $87 and kept an “overweight” rating, offering explicit upside that can attract buyers ahead of earnings. Read More.

Analyst upgrade and higher target — Wells Fargo raised its price target on KO to $87 and kept an “overweight” rating, offering explicit upside that can attract buyers ahead of earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fairlife production ramp — Coca‑Cola is expanding Fairlife production to tap the growing protein/functional beverage category, a growth push that supports longer‑term organic revenue upside. Read More.

Fairlife production ramp — Coca‑Cola is expanding Fairlife production to tap the growing protein/functional beverage category, a growth push that supports longer‑term organic revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — Consumer staples are outperforming the broader market, and Coca‑Cola (a top holding in defensive ETFs) has seen strong YTD momentum; that defensive demand can support the share price in risk‑off sessions. Read More.

Sector tailwinds — Consumer staples are outperforming the broader market, and Coca‑Cola (a top holding in defensive ETFs) has seen strong YTD momentum; that defensive demand can support the share price in risk‑off sessions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings day catalyst — Multiple previews note KO reports Q4 results before the open on Feb 10; guidance and margin commentary will likely be the primary driver of near‑term volatility rather than the quarter’s raw numbers. Read More.

Earnings day catalyst — Multiple previews note KO reports Q4 results before the open on Feb 10; guidance and margin commentary will likely be the primary driver of near‑term volatility rather than the quarter’s raw numbers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor discussion and odds — Market commentary (TipRanks/Polymarket previews) and many outlets debating whether KO will beat estimates increases attention but doesn’t change fundamentals ahead of guidance. Read More.

Investor discussion and odds — Market commentary (TipRanks/Polymarket previews) and many outlets debating whether KO will beat estimates increases attention but doesn’t change fundamentals ahead of guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options/income interest — Articles laying out income strategies and option plays around KO reflect elevated trader activity into earnings; this can boost volume and IV but is market‑direction agnostic. Read More.

Options/income interest — Articles laying out income strategies and option plays around KO reflect elevated trader activity into earnings; this can boost volume and IV but is market‑direction agnostic. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — A recent filing showed the CEO sold stock worth roughly $26M, which can prompt short‑term caution among some investors despite routine explanations for planned sales. Read More.

CocaCola Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

KO stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $63.66 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 509,138 shares of company stock valued at $38,186,963 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.