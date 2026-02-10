Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys 14,102 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is exploring an AI content marketplace that would let publishers sell content to firms building AI models — a potential new recurring/licensing revenue stream if executed. Amazon discusses AI content marketplace

Amazon is exploring an AI content marketplace that would let publishers sell content to firms building AI models — a potential new recurring/licensing revenue stream if executed. Positive Sentiment: AWS locked a multiyear, multibillion-dollar chip supply deal with STMicroelectronics, reducing supply risk for its data-center buildout and supporting Amazon’s AI infrastructure plans. STMicro deal with AWS

AWS locked a multiyear, multibillion-dollar chip supply deal with STMicroelectronics, reducing supply risk for its data-center buildout and supporting Amazon’s AI infrastructure plans. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights Amazon’s strategic AI stakes (e.g., Anthropic) and partnerships that could accelerate AWS-led AI demand and monetization. Amazon Hit The Jackpot With Anthropic

Coverage highlights Amazon’s strategic AI stakes (e.g., Anthropic) and partnerships that could accelerate AWS-led AI demand and monetization. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow: a large purchase of call contracts indicates bullish speculative positioning from traders, which can add intraday upside pressure if momentum continues. (Market notices; no single article linked.)

Unusual options flow: a large purchase of call contracts indicates bullish speculative positioning from traders, which can add intraday upside pressure if momentum continues. (Market notices; no single article linked.) Neutral Sentiment: Q4 was mixed: revenue beat (~$213.4B) and AWS revenue growth accelerated (reported ~24%), but EPS slightly missed — leaving investors focused on forward guidance rather than the quarter itself.

Q4 was mixed: revenue beat (~$213.4B) and AWS revenue growth accelerated (reported ~24%), but EPS slightly missed — leaving investors focused on forward guidance rather than the quarter itself. Negative Sentiment: The dominant negative driver is Amazon’s $200B 2026 CapEx guidance for AI/data centers — investors see heavy near-term spending and higher depreciation hitting margins, which sparked the recent selloff. CapEx shock and market reaction

The dominant negative driver is Amazon’s $200B 2026 CapEx guidance for AI/data centers — investors see heavy near-term spending and higher depreciation hitting margins, which sparked the recent selloff. Negative Sentiment: Several brokers trimmed price targets or reiterated caution after the capex guidance (Citigroup cut its target to $265; other shops trimmed targets), reinforcing downward pressure from analysts. Citigroup lowers AMZN price target

Several brokers trimmed price targets or reiterated caution after the capex guidance (Citigroup cut its target to $265; other shops trimmed targets), reinforcing downward pressure from analysts. Negative Sentiment: Public data shows elevated insider selling and heavy institutional repositioning noted in coverage; combined with the capex surprise, that adds to near-term bearish flow. QuiverQuant summary of market reaction

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $208.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fifty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

