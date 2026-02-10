GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $163.30 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,921 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46,330 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 3.8% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $163,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after acquiring an additional 610,215 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,417,587,000 after acquiring an additional 548,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,130,707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,137,724 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $827,043,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.13.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $266.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.41 and its 200-day moving average is $337.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $262.95 and a one year high of $465.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

