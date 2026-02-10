fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.3333.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush cut their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th.

fuboTV Stock Performance

fuboTV stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 5.72%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 138,753 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $438,459.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,563,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,702.80. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 170,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $434,211.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 561,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,641.40. The trade was a 23.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 610,095 shares of company stock worth $1,818,811 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 254,550.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

