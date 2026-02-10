Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,205 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,215,983,000 after buying an additional 2,623,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,594,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Melius Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $189.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.29 and its 200 day moving average is $183.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

