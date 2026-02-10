RMR Wealth Builders Sells 5,911 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 107.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.28.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $343.94 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

