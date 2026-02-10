Oracle Corporation $ORCL Holdings Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $156.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.88 and its 200-day moving average is $233.45. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total transaction of $1,925,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,728,655.60. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.43.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

