Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,935 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $342.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 820,887 shares in the company, valued at $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. This represents a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

