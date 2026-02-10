SVB Wealth LLC Sells 12,780 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citic Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,167.40. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems



Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

