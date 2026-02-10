RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 4,431 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $316.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.16. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $332.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,171. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

