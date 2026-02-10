First National Trust Co Sells 9,650 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $342.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

