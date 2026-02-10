First National Trust Co Sells 9,650 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems
Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cisco unveiled a new AI networking chip and router to compete with Broadcom and Nvidia for AI infrastructure spending, signaling potential revenue upside from hyperscale and enterprise AI network upgrades. Cisco unveils new AI networking chip, taking on Broadcom and Nvidia
- Positive Sentiment: Announcement of the new Silicon One G300 and G300-powered N9000/8000 systems plus advanced optics positions Cisco to capture higher-value AI networking deals by touting performance, energy efficiency and lower operating costs for AI data centers. Cisco Announces New Silicon One G300, Advanced Systems and Optics
- Positive Sentiment: Cisco expanded “AgenticOps” automation across networking, security and observability — a software-led push that could raise software/recurring revenue mix and simplify deployments for customers adopting AI at scale. Cisco Expands AgenticOps Innovations Across Portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Major updates to Cisco’s AI Defense and AI-aware SASE add AI supply-chain governance and runtime protections — a timely security pitch that may help win enterprise AI deals and reduce adoption friction. Cisco Redefines Security for the Agentic Era with AI Defense Expansion
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on CSCO to $95 and maintained an overweight rating — an analyst endorsement that can lift sentiment and drive buying ahead of earnings. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Cisco Systems to $95
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on the upcoming fiscal Q2 earnings (est. revenue ~$15–15.2B) and guidance — results could validate the AI-story or introduce near-term volatility depending on bookings and margins. Cisco Q2 Earnings Loom: Buy or Hold the CSCO Stock Ahead of Results?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/calendar events (jobs, inflation, retail-sales) noted by market commentators could influence risk appetite around tech names like Cisco this week, adding potential short-term market noise. What to Expect in Markets This Week
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO
Cisco Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $342.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cisco Systems
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- They just tried to kill gold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.