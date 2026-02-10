Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,268,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,375,000 after purchasing an additional 613,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,956,000 after purchasing an additional 724,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,408,828,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,398 shares of company stock worth $13,837,171. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE stock opened at $316.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.44 and its 200 day moving average is $296.16. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $332.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

