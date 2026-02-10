Rockland Trust Co. Has $49.70 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after buying an additional 1,761,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,757,000 after acquiring an additional 920,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,240,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,330,594,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $166.47 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.