Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lowered by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is exploring an AI content marketplace that would let publishers sell content to firms building AI models — a potential new recurring/licensing revenue stream if executed. Amazon discusses AI content marketplace

Amazon is exploring an AI content marketplace that would let publishers sell content to firms building AI models — a potential new recurring/licensing revenue stream if executed. Positive Sentiment: AWS locked a multiyear, multibillion-dollar chip supply deal with STMicroelectronics, reducing supply risk for its data-center buildout and supporting Amazon’s AI infrastructure plans. STMicro deal with AWS

AWS locked a multiyear, multibillion-dollar chip supply deal with STMicroelectronics, reducing supply risk for its data-center buildout and supporting Amazon’s AI infrastructure plans. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights Amazon’s strategic AI stakes (e.g., Anthropic) and partnerships that could accelerate AWS-led AI demand and monetization. Amazon Hit The Jackpot With Anthropic

Coverage highlights Amazon’s strategic AI stakes (e.g., Anthropic) and partnerships that could accelerate AWS-led AI demand and monetization. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow: a large purchase of call contracts indicates bullish speculative positioning from traders, which can add intraday upside pressure if momentum continues. (Market notices; no single article linked.)

Unusual options flow: a large purchase of call contracts indicates bullish speculative positioning from traders, which can add intraday upside pressure if momentum continues. (Market notices; no single article linked.) Neutral Sentiment: Q4 was mixed: revenue beat (~$213.4B) and AWS revenue growth accelerated (reported ~24%), but EPS slightly missed — leaving investors focused on forward guidance rather than the quarter itself.

Q4 was mixed: revenue beat (~$213.4B) and AWS revenue growth accelerated (reported ~24%), but EPS slightly missed — leaving investors focused on forward guidance rather than the quarter itself. Negative Sentiment: The dominant negative driver is Amazon’s $200B 2026 CapEx guidance for AI/data centers — investors see heavy near-term spending and higher depreciation hitting margins, which sparked the recent selloff. CapEx shock and market reaction

The dominant negative driver is Amazon’s $200B 2026 CapEx guidance for AI/data centers — investors see heavy near-term spending and higher depreciation hitting margins, which sparked the recent selloff. Negative Sentiment: Several brokers trimmed price targets or reiterated caution after the capex guidance (Citigroup cut its target to $265; other shops trimmed targets), reinforcing downward pressure from analysts. Citigroup lowers AMZN price target

Several brokers trimmed price targets or reiterated caution after the capex guidance (Citigroup cut its target to $265; other shops trimmed targets), reinforcing downward pressure from analysts. Negative Sentiment: Public data shows elevated insider selling and heavy institutional repositioning noted in coverage; combined with the capex surprise, that adds to near-term bearish flow. QuiverQuant summary of market reaction

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Fifty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $208.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.